Man dies in two-vehicle collision near Eufaula

EUFAULA – A two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer he was driving struck the rear-end of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Milton David Caldwell, 44, of Union Springs.

Stewart was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 82 near the 235 mile marker, approximately four miles west of Eufaula, in Barbour County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

