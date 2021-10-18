 Skip to main content
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Abbeville
Man dies in two-vehicle crash near Abbeville

ABBEVILLE - A two-vehicle crash in Henry County Sunday evening has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

In a press release, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the 6:54 p.m. accident happened when a 2019 Ford Ranger driven by Thorton Lee Warmack, 83, of Clopton struck the rear end of a 2002 Honda Rancher ATV driven by Douglas Thorton Brown, 26, of Montgomery. Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Henry County 54 approximately 13 miles west of the Abbeville city limits.

No other details about the crash were released as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

