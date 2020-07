A man was transported to the hospital on a trauma alert late Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving wrecked on U.S. 431 near Landmark Park.

According to Dothan police Lt. Dennis Sallas, the motorhome was northbound when the vehicle left the roadway, went down a ditch and entered the edge of the woodline.

The driver, who was not identified, was injured but a dog riding in the vehicle was OK following the wreck.