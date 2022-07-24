Man shot during robbery on Denton Road

A man was shot during a robbery on Denton Road Friday night, according to Dothan Police.

Just before 9 p.m., the male victim was approached by a black female suspect while at a business in the 3000 block of Denton Road, according to a post on the police department’s website.

The female asked him for a ride and he agreed. Once in the vehicle, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded the victim to drive.

The suspect continued to tell the victim where to go to. They stopped in the 2300 block of Denton Road. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle.

The victim initially refused to give the keys to the suspect. The suspect then shot the victim in the arm. The suspect was then able to get the keys and left in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for his injury. It was later determined he would have to be transferred to an out of town facility for specialized treatment.

Several hours after the incident occurred, the victim’s vehicle was located abandoned in Headland. The unknown black female suspect is described as being 5’8” – 5’11” tall, 20-25 years old, had a lip piercing, wearing a green jacket and short white pants.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call the Dothan Police Department at (334) 615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at (334)793-7000.