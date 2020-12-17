Man's life sentence for 2017 Dale County murder will begin after federal prison stint for explosive device conviction

A Coffee County man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 slaying of Ricky Dease two days after being sentenced on federal charges.
Dale County Circuit Court Judge William Filmore handed down the maximum sentence for Mitchell Byron Doster, 44, on Thursday.
“The family finally got a chance to hear the sentence they’ve been waiting on for a long time, and I’m thankful this part is over for their sake,” Dale/Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams said.
A jury found Doster guilty of murder in February of this year in the death of Dease, who was found in his residence early on Dec. 3, 2017. Investigators believe Doster fired the fatal shots that killed Dease.
In March 2019, Doster was arrested and charged in the murder of Orchid Nichole Bolin, 22, whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area about 500 yards off Sutton Dairy Road just inside Barbour County near the Dale County line.
At the time of Bolin’s murder, Doster was out of jail on bond for Dease’s murder.
On Tuesday, Doster was also sentenced in federal court to 63 months in prison for possession of an explosive device, according to the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Support Local Journalism
The case began in early 2019 when detectives from the Dale County and Barbour County Sheriff’s Offices were investigating the homicide. On March 18, 2019, based on information obtained during the investigation, deputies retrieved a backpack and a duffel bag from a residence that they believed contained evidence in their murder case.
When investigators searched the duffel bag, they discovered an improvised explosive device built from a modified training grenade that had been wrapped with metal shrapnel secured in place with tape.
Local investigators requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to analyze the device. The ATF lab discovered a fingerprint on the tape used to make the bomb belonging to Bobby Wayne Williams, who was an acquaintance of Doster.
Doster and Williams both pleaded guilty to the charges.
Williams, who was also charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun from a previous encounter, was sentenced in May of this year to 63 months in prison.
According to court records, Doster was previously charged with murder in 1998 in connection with a Coffee County slaying. He pleaded guilty in 1999 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Currently, Doster is back in federal custody to begin his 63-month prison sentence. Then, he will come back to Alabama to begin his life sentence, according to Adams.
He still has an outstanding murder warrant in Barbour County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.