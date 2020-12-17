Man's life sentence for 2017 Dale County murder will begin after federal prison stint for explosive device conviction

A Coffee County man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 slaying of Ricky Dease two days after being sentenced on federal charges.

Dale County Circuit Court Judge William Filmore handed down the maximum sentence for Mitchell Byron Doster, 44, on Thursday.

“The family finally got a chance to hear the sentence they’ve been waiting on for a long time, and I’m thankful this part is over for their sake,” Dale/Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams said.

A jury found Doster guilty of murder in February of this year in the death of Dease, who was found in his residence early on Dec. 3, 2017. Investigators believe Doster fired the fatal shots that killed Dease.

In March 2019, Doster was arrested and charged in the murder of Orchid Nichole Bolin, 22, whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area about 500 yards off Sutton Dairy Road just inside Barbour County near the Dale County line.

At the time of Bolin’s murder, Doster was out of jail on bond for Dease’s murder.

On Tuesday, Doster was also sentenced in federal court to 63 months in prison for possession of an explosive device, according to the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}