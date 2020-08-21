Many Wiregrass counties downgraded to low-risk for COVID transmission

All Wiregrass counties are now at low- or moderate-risk for COVID transmission, according to the Alabama Department of Health’s latest update of its COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard Friday.

Houston, Geneva, Henry, Barbour, and Covington counties have all been downgraded to low-risk status after having a declining number of new cases for the 14 days prior to Saturday.

Pike, Dale, and Coffee counties are designated moderate risk.

The Wiregrass continues to log new cases as hospitalizations remain high and some counties are becoming more disproportionately affected by COVID-related deaths.

From Thursday to Friday, the Wiregrass added 40 new cases after the ADPH took away two cases from Barbour County that were entered incorrectly on Thursday. Coffee County added nine to total 859; Covington added four to total 798; Dale added three to total 896; Geneva added one to total 307; Henry added two to total 280; Houston added 17 to total 1,585; and Pike added six to total 759.

The ADPH is reporting another two deaths for Dale County, bringing its death toll to 34. Houston County, the area’s largest county, added another death to total 14. Wiregrass counties as a whole have a total 94 COVID-related deaths.

