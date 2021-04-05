 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
March brings City of Dothan's tax revenue surplus over $7 million
0 comments
alert top story

March brings City of Dothan's tax revenue surplus over $7 million

{{featured_button_text}}
Work continuing on Highway 84 (copy)

Traffic moves on Dothan's Highway 84 West near the Ross Clark Circle intersection in January. The area continues to undergo construction to support the growth of traffic on two of the city's major thoroughfares. 

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

March brought flowers into bloom and another $6.3 million in tax revenue to the City of Dothan.

The latest monthly report, which added alcohol tax revenue figures to the statement, showed tax-collecting in March that reflects February sales yielded $789,723 over budget projections and $134,156 more than the amount collected in March of last year. March’s surplus brings the 2021 Fiscal Year Budget’s surplus to $7,152,705 halfway through the current budget cycle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Compared to this time last year, Dothan’s finance office has collected 8% more in general sales and use tax revenue – the main contributor to its year-to-year growth, 15.9% more in automotive sales tax revenue, 66.5% more in machines and manufacturing revenue, 9.2% more in farm and agriculture tax revenue, and 0.6% less in alcohol tax revenue during this budget year.

Lodging tax revenue fell below budget projections for the sixth month of this fiscal year with an $86,207 deficit in March. In total, the budget has a total $470,230 shortfall. City officials are hoping the spring weather, which brings in spring break traffic and group sports tournaments, will start to bring more revenue to the Dothan hospitality industry – the hardest hit due to pandemic-era measures.

The volume of travelers through the Circle City has noticeably picked up in the last month, making it difficult to travel on heavily-trafficked roads, particularly on the weekends. But, the pass-through tourism could bring in more money to local businesses and the city’s lodging tax revenue budget in coming months.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden didn't push for MLB All Star decision

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert