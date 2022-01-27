Mardi Gras group donates to respite ministry

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paula Hennig, a member and one of the founders of Order of the Black Dress, said the Taste of the Krewes event has grown over the years and the October event benefitting the Respite Care Ministry was by far the largest it has hosted. Taste of the Krewes has raised money for other local nonprofits as well – the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass, the Wiregrass Children’s Home and the Child Advocacy Center.

“We try to do something that helps women and children,” Hennig said. “But with respite care, we think that’s something every family could potentially face the need to have help with.”

The Respite Care Ministry has operated for six years. It provides activities such as art, music, physical and cognitive exercises, and a safe space for people with dementia, giving their caregivers a much needed respite. The ministry has grown over the years and now operates four days a week at First United Methodist Church, although church membership is not a requirement.

The Respite Care Ministry has some staff but operates mostly on volunteers who are trained to work with participants.

Holland said the money will help with regular operating expenses as well as scholarships for participants whose families cannot afford to pay the fees.