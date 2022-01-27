Mardi Gras group donates to respite ministry

For a couple of years now the Respite Care Ministry has had a relationship with Dothan’s Mardi Gras.
The Mardi Gras parade route goes right by First United Methodist Church, where the ministry is located. The church’s respite ministry even serves as a bead recycling center where people can take all their Mardi Gras beads and return them either after the parade or anytime during the year.
During Mardi Gras season, the respite care participants – who have Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia – bundle the beads so they can be thrown from floats. For the participants, bundling the beads has become a fun activity.
“We bundle them in little packs of 10, and they restock the floats with these beads and reuse them,” Katie Holland, director of the Respite Care Ministry, said. “The participants just love it.”
Recently the Order of the Black Dress, a local Mardi Gras group, returned the favor in the form of an $8,000 check made out to the Respite Care Ministry.
The Order of the Black Dress donation came from proceeds of Taste of the Krewes held in October. The cooking competition pits the different local krewes against one another for a night of tasty fun. Tickets are sold for anyone who wants to attend.
Paula Hennig, a member and one of the founders of Order of the Black Dress, said the Taste of the Krewes event has grown over the years and the October event benefitting the Respite Care Ministry was by far the largest it has hosted. Taste of the Krewes has raised money for other local nonprofits as well – the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass, the Wiregrass Children’s Home and the Child Advocacy Center.
“We try to do something that helps women and children,” Hennig said. “But with respite care, we think that’s something every family could potentially face the need to have help with.”
The Respite Care Ministry has operated for six years. It provides activities such as art, music, physical and cognitive exercises, and a safe space for people with dementia, giving their caregivers a much needed respite. The ministry has grown over the years and now operates four days a week at First United Methodist Church, although church membership is not a requirement.
The Respite Care Ministry has some staff but operates mostly on volunteers who are trained to work with participants.
Holland said the money will help with regular operating expenses as well as scholarships for participants whose families cannot afford to pay the fees.
The respite ministry incorporates the Mardi Gras season into activities beyond bead bundling, Holland said. They talk about the season and the parade and participants and caregivers often come to watch the parade as it passes by the church.
The 2022 Mardi Gras parade is set for Feb. 26. The parade was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19.
“They feel like they’re part of the parade,” Holland said of respite care participants. “They feel like they’re part of the whole Mardi Gras season. This event, they get excited about it. We have a king cake, and they feel like they’re a part of the community, which they are.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.