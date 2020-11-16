Marianna man charged in father’s murder

MARIANNA - A Marinna man is being charged with murder after being accused of shooting his father on Sunday.

Trevor Tyreck Garrett, 20, was arrested after officers received a 9-1-1 call from the victim’s daughter, who identified her brother as the shooter.

The caller further advised that Trevor Garrett had fled the house in a maroon-colored Dodge Charger, a report stated. Upon arrival of Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Jackson County EMS, Derick Garrett, 49, was found lying inside of the residence unresponsive. EMS transported the victim to Jackson Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

While investigators and deputies were on scene, the suspect returned to the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. The shooting was a result of ongoing domestic issues between the father and son, law enforcement said.

Trevor Garrett is charged with an open count of murder and is currently housed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting first appearance.

The JCSO is being assisted with this investigation by the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, the medical examiner’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab.

