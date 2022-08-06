Marianna man dies in single-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY – A Marianna man died in a one-vehicle crash along State Road 73 early Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The press release didn’t include the name of the 19-year-old driver who was pronounced dead on scene.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a silver sport utility vehicle was traveling northbound on State Road 73, the release says. While negotiating a left curve, the SUV ran off the roadway, and entered the east grass shoulder.

The driver swerved to his left to re-enter the roadway, but while doing so, lost control of his SUV. The SUV yawed in a counterclockwise manner, and crossed the north and southbound lanes of State Road 73.

The SUV then entered the west grass shoulder, and the property of 4391 Tupelo Court, where the SUV's right side collided with a tree.