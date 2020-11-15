Marianna teen dies, two others injured in ATV accident

MARIANNA – A 15-year-old Marianna girl was killed and two other girls received serious injuries in an ATV accident on Standland Road Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A FHP report states that a Honda ATV, carrying all three girls who were not identified by law enforcement, was traveling north on Standland Road when the ATV ran off the road and collided with a culvert. “After impact with the culvert, the ATV went airborne and traveled through a wood fence. The ATV overturned several times throwing all its occupants.”

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Jackson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The two passengers, a 14-year-old from Cottondale and a 13-year-old from Marianna, were taken to Southeast Health in Dothan with serious injuries.

No other details about the accident were released by FHP.