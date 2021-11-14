Marianna teen killed, another injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY – A Marianna teenager was killed and another was critically injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Peacock Bridge Road and State Road 71.

The names of the two were not listed in a Florida Highway Patrol press release about the crash.

At about 11:26 a.m., a 2002 gray Toyota Camry occupied by the two Marianna teenagers was attempting to make a left turn, to travel north on State Road 71, from Peacock Bridge Road.

The other vehicle, a 2007 red Prevost passenger bus driven by a 55-year-old man from Panama City, was traveling south, in the southbound lane of State Road 71 approaching the intersection of Peacock Bridge Road.

The driver of the Camry, a 19-year-old female, entered into the path of the other vehicle, attempting to make her left turn. The driver of the bus attempted hard braking in an attempt to avoid a crash but was unsuccessful.

The front right of the bus collided with the left side of the Camry. Both vehicles came to final rest on the west shoulder of State Road 71, just south of the intersection of Peacock Bridge Road.