The Houston County Commission officially named Dothan Fire Captain Mark Powell as its new EMA director during a regular commission meeting Monday.

“I’m thankful to be in this position,” Powell said. “I appreciate the support of Chairman Shoupe and all of the commissioners. I want to thank my wife and all of my fire department family for their support over the last few weeks. It means a lot and gives me the confidence that I made the right decision.”

Powell comes into the position with over two decades of experience in the fire service. When the application went live on the county’s website at the beginning of June, shortly after former director Chris Judah resigned, Powell saw this job as an opportunity to expand his horizons.

“It was a tough decision because I’ve been in the fire service for 22 years,” Powell said. “To leave behind some of those friends, who I call family, is hard. But I felt like it was a great opportunity to challenge myself because I feel like this is something I could do.”

Powell believes he brings leadership and management to the table. Building a team in the EMA office will be his first goal.

“I think in my experience as a fire captain with the fire department, I feel like I can build a strong team,” Powell said. “It’s always important in the fire service to build teams and I feel the same way now. I can come into the office with an objective opinion and form that team.”

Houston County Commission Chairman Brandon Shoupe said Powell’s experience in dealing with emergencies made him the perfect fit for the job.

“He (Powell) was very calm and thoughtful in all of his responses to our questions,” Shoupe said at a Jul. 20 administrative meeting. “The responses were great and well thought out. He knew what he was talking about, and we felt he had a strong background and management presence about him. You have to be a good manager when managing people, so I think that’s why the commission chose to go in that direction.”

While no official start date has been set, Powell hopes to begin work by mid-August.

“This is still going to be a little bit of a process,” Powell said. “Next week I’ll start the process of going from a city employee to a county employee; I think that will take about a week. Once that is complete, I’ll turn in my notice to Dothan and hopefully start in the next two weeks.”

In other action Tuesday, the county commission:

— Approved budget amendment for workers compensation insurance premium adjustment.

— Approved interlocal agreement between the City of Dothan and Houston County for the 2023 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant.

— Approved final plat for Mockingbird Hills Subdvision.

— Approved preliminary plat for Flowers Plantation Subdivision Phase II.

— Approved the 2023 Rebuild Alabama Contractors Report.

— Approved a request to sell 26 empty chemical tanks, a 7-foot x 25-foot gooseneck trailer and a 6-foot x 14-foot trailer on GovDeals.

— Entered into a settlement agreement with Southern Alabama Surgery Center for tax appeals before the tax tribunal.