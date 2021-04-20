Masks still required on Wallace campuses

Wallace Community College is still requiring masks be worn during events on campus, according to a release issued by the college.

The safety protocol applies to both the Dothan and Eufaula campuses. The college plans to continue its mask requirement at least through May 22. Visitors must wear face coverings when attending events on campus.

According the release, the college adheres to health and safety guidelines based on guidance from Alabama's governor, the state's Alabama Community College System chancellor as well as current health and safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alabama's mask mandate expired earlier this month.

The safety protocols will be in effect for upcoming spring entertainment events.

For example, audiences catching a performance of "Cinderella" this week will be required to wear face coverings and seating will be socially-distanced, limiting the number of tickets available at each of the sold-out shows.

Wallace will notify students, faculty and staff of any changes via email. The college also posts the operations plans on the its website (wallace.edu/covid) as well as social media.