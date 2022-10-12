Master Gardeners at petting zoo

Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association volunteered at the Petting Zoo held at the New Brockton Farm Center on Oct. 6-7.

Barbara Oliver and Sheron Enfinger orchestrated the teaching station for kindergarteners from local schools. Different classes came each day and were treated to animals in the barn area that they could pet – llama, horse with a golden unicorn spear mounted on his head, goats, a cow with blond hair, sheep, rabbits to hold, baby chickens to pick up and hold, chickens showing their growth patterns from Pilgrim’s Pride, and a tractor they could get on to have their picture taken.

The Master Gardeners had tables set up inside the farm center where they showed the children, teachers and parents (228 on Oct. 6 and 324 on Oct. 7) different seeds from small to large, small oak trees with the acorn attached, a corn stalk with ear of corn, a cotton plant and various growing plants.

CCMGA members shown in photo (from left) are CCMGA President Ed Speigner, Georgia Fleming, Maggie Sickler, Oliver, Enfinger, Janine Coles, Brenda Evans and CCMGA President-Elect Jacque Hawkins. Not shown was Rodney Penuel, Anne Edwards and Debbie Austin.

To become a Master Gardener, contact the Coffee County Extension Office at 334-894-5596.