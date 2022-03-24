 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Master Gardeners ‘E’ Day of Service

Photo taken by Donna Stevens

Coffee County Master Gardener's Association members manned a booth at Lowe's in Enterprise on Saturday, March 19th from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to answer questions and provide literature to interested gardeners for the "E" Day of Service.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension Service (ACES.edu) provided printed literature on what to plant in this area, when to plant, lawn care, growing of herbs, best plants to grow for pollination, native plants for south Alabama, container gardening and vegetable gardening to name a few of the topics.

Participating master gardeners included (from left) Ona Garwood, Brenda Evans, Jacque Hawkins, Delores Swensen and CCMGA President Ed Speigner.

