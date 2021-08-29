Master Gardeners landscape at Habitat House

Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association (CCMGA) are to work with new homeowners of Habitat Houses to provide landscaping. CCMGA members recently assisted in landscaping the front of a Habitat Home in Elba.
Master Gardeners are to teach the homeowners how to prepare a plot for planting, proper procedures for planting to achieve maximum success, how to mulch around the plants and how to maintain them once they are planted.
Shown in photo, from left, are Jacque Hawkins; CCMGA Project Chair Brenda Evans who scheduled the workday; Maggie Sickler; Rodney Peneul; Anne Edwards; Janine Coles and the CCMGA President Ed Speigner.
Jimmy Sailors
