Master Gardeners landscape at Habitat House

STAFF REPORTS
Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association recently completed landscaping at the newest Habitat House in Elba.
Brenda Evans, Project Chair for CCMGA, purchased plants that would complement the outside of the new home and organized members to assist in planting the petite knockout roses, marigolds and daylilies and who also provided information to the new homeowner on the care and maintenance of the plants.
Members assisting, from left, are CCMGA President Ed Speigner, Rodney Peneul, Janine Coles, homeowner Tawana Thomas and her daughter Ken'tana Thomas, Evans and Jacque Hawkins.
