Master Gardeners learn about bulbs

The Coffee County Master Gardener's Association meeting enjoyed Wiregrass Master Gardener Chapter member and Advanced Master Gardener Judy Clardy's talk on "Bulbs: Power Houses of the Plant World."

Clardy's love of bulbs began as the child of a nursery owner and grew with her involvement with the Wiregrass Master Gardener Association in Dothan.

She gave 10 reasons why to plant and nurture bulbs: they are easy to plant; require little attention; can be planted almost anywhere except where too wet; there are bulbs for all seasons; many bulbs are perennials; attract few pests; best for naturalizing; bulbs for sun and shade; excellent for cut flowers/arrangements; and there are over 1,000 varieties.

Clardy provided all attendees with a listing of fall planted spring blooming bulbs for our zone to be planted from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15 of each year and spring planted summer blooming bulbs to be planted when soil temperature reaches 55 degrees.

Shown in photo, from left, are Clardy; Program Chair for the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Phyllis Poole; Program Chair for CCMGA Maggie Sickler; and CCMGA President Ed Speigner.