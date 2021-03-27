Master gardeners present “Ask The Master Gardener” at Lowe’s in Enterprise

Each Saturday in April, April 3, 10, 17, and 24, the Coffee County Master Gardener Association members will have a booth in the garden section of Lowe’s in Enterprise from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to answer your home gardening questions regarding flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs and herbs.

Free handouts from the Alabama Extension Service will be available on numerous topics to include container gardening, landscaping, pest management, lawn care, fruit trees that will grow in Alabama and much more. If you are in need of a soil test for your yard, soil test kits will be available.

Due to the pandemic, the last time this service was provided was in March 2019. Coffee County Master Gardener Association members participating (shown in photo from left) Connie Ford, Ona Garwood, Brenda Evans, CCMGA President Ed Speigner, Janine Coles, Jim Coles, Delores Swensen, Rodney Peneul and President-Elect Jacque Hawkins.

