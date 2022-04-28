Master Gardeners receive ‘Stars’

"Reach for the Stars" is a volunteer service recognition program approved by the State Master Gardener Board of Directors in February 1999.

Participation in the program is an option for each local association and all members are encouraged to participate. The annual reporting period is Jan 1 to Dec 31 of each year and was established to recognize Master Gardeners who have assisted the Cooperative Extension Office in educating and improving their communities.

The Membership Chair for the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association (CCMGA) Vanessa Allen presented "Stars" earned for 2021 at a recent CCMGA meeting.

Shown in photo (from left) Rodney Penuel who received his Bronze Star for 100-299 hours; Allen; and CCMGA President Ed Speigner who received his Gold Star for 500-999 hours. Not shown is Wanda Maddox and Fran Garza who earned their Silver Star for 300-499 hours.