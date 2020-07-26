Master gardeners say farewell to Lucy Edwards

Lucy Edwards (seventh from right), Alabama Cooperative Extension System regional agent for homegrounds, who has worked with the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association members for the past six years, is being transferred to another position in Hamilton.
CCMGA members met for the first time since February to thank her for all of her work within 10 counties and four master gardener’s groups in this area.
She was presented with parting gifts and lunch was served. CCMGA President Ed Speigner thanked Paula Allman and Dawn Stiring-Smith for serving as hostesses for the meeting.
Shown attending the meeting are (from left) Rodney Penuel, Vanessa Allen, Ona Garwood, Fran Garza, Brenda Evans, Wanda Maddox. Jacque Hawkins, Anne Edwards, Allman, Edwards, Jim Coles, Barbara Oliver, Sheron Enfinger, Maggie Sickler, Janine Coles, Stirling-Smith and Speigner.
A 13-week Master Gardener training course is to be held online and in-person Aug. 26 to Nov. 18, 2020. For more information contact the Dale County Extension Office at 334-774-2329.
