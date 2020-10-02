Mattress USA donates mattress covers to Dothan Fire Department

For years, Mattress USA has donated mattresses to the Dothan Fire Department and its fire stations. This year, the Dothan family-owned business donated some protection for those mattresses.

Mattress USA has donated mattress covers to protect and extend the life of the mattresses currently in use by firefighters who sleep at the stations during their shifts. The donation frees up the department's funds for other needs, Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said.

“A donation such as this allows us to allocate funding to other projects and necessary equipment within the department,” Williams said of the generosity of the Mattress USA owners. “We are very appreciative of citizens like Dan and Rhonda Corley that continue to support our department and its members.”

The donation was made Friday at Mattress USA, located on Montgomery Highway in Dothan.