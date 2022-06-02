May tax revenues bolster Dothan’s budget surplus

May sales tax collections place Dothan nearly $10 million above budget projections, according to data in the latest tax reports.

Two-thirds of the way through its budget year, the city has collected $56.75 million in sales and use tax revenue, about 8.4 percent above this time last year. Sales and use tax revenue is the dominant income stream for the city’s government.

Additional revenue from motor vehicles, manufacturing, agriculture and alcohol sales taxes is $3.12 million so far this year.

In May, businesses submitted $7.29 million in sales tax dollars to city coffers. The amount is nearly $600,000 more than the city recorded the previous May and about $1.269 million more than officials projected in the city’s budget.

In April, the city brought in $7.62 million in sales tax which was approximately $392,000 less than the previous April.

In a separate report, lodging tax collections brought in more than $2.47 million in the last eight months, about 21.3 percent more than businesses remitted to the city during the same period in 2021.

Lodging tax collections so far this year are more than $595,000 above budget projections.

