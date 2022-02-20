Mayor addresses January meeting of Houston County Republican Women

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba was the guest speaker at the Houston County Republican Women meeting on Jan. 27. A large crowd attended, including many new HCRW members.

Saliba updated the group about plans for the city and state.

“We continue to stay focused on the road construction which also includes the circle in our city,” Saliba said.

Saliba talked about improving the downtown area, including the historic Dothan Opera House, and developing more areas to attract new businesses.

He said it is a great time and opportunity to have funding for the city and state. He encouraged everyone to contact the mayor and city commissioners with recommendations on how to improve the city, ways to invest in local youth after they finish school, and how the city can help its veterans.

He touched on improving the local American Legion and about research being done on the Houston County Farm Center.