Mayor addresses January meeting of Houston County Republican Women

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba was the guest speaker at the Houston County Republican Women meeting on Jan. 27. A large crowd attended, including many new HCRW members.
Saliba updated the group about plans for the city and state.
“We continue to stay focused on the road construction which also includes the circle in our city,” Saliba said.
Saliba talked about improving the downtown area, including the historic Dothan Opera House, and developing more areas to attract new businesses.
He said it is a great time and opportunity to have funding for the city and state. He encouraged everyone to contact the mayor and city commissioners with recommendations on how to improve the city, ways to invest in local youth after they finish school, and how the city can help its veterans.
He touched on improving the local American Legion and about research being done on the Houston County Farm Center.
The Houston County Republican Women inducted a new slate of officers: President - Aline Roberts; Past President - Barbara Wheelless; Community 1st VP - Tesi Conte Rodriguez; Program Chair 2nd VP - Helen Newsome; Hospitality 3rd VP - Jennifer Leger; Membership 4th VP - Rona Miller; Treasurer - Susie Chancey; Secretary - Betty Peters; Standing Committee Updates-Ways and Means - Kelley Massingill.
The group is seeking new members to help the group work together and keep the Republican Party strong.
The group continues to observe coronavirus rules at gatherings. Seating and the meal are arranged for safety. If you do not have a mask, HCRW will have some available.
For more information on Houston County Republican Women, go to the Houston County Republican Women page on Facebook and the website www.hcrw.us.