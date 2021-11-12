 Skip to main content
Mayor Saliba issues proclamation to Dothan Southeast Home Health
Mayor Saliba issues proclamation to Dothan Southeast Home Health

Mayor Saliba issues proclamation to Dothan Southeast Home Health

Back Row (L to R): Katie Woodham, Account Executive; Caroline Windham, RN; Chelsea Pynes, RN; Ashley Corbin, RN; Lauren Pike, Account Executive

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba issued a proclamation to the Dothan Southeast Home Health (LHC Group) office Friday in recognition of Home Health/Hospice Month.

“Our home health teams, which consist of nurses, therapists and home health aides, work diligently and tirelessly around the clock in order to take care of our patients,” account executive Katie Woodham said. “They are excellent at what they do, and you will not find another team that truly cares for each and every patient like they do. I am proud to be part of this organization.”

Southeast Home Health, which specializes in keeping patients out of the hospital and helping them rehabilitate in order for them to regain their independence after a sickness, injury or surgery, is the top-ranked home health agency in the Wiregrass.

People can contact the Dothan office located at 435 Ross Clark Cir., Ste. 2, by calling 794-0591.

