Mayor Saliba on strained hospitals: 'It's imperative that we do what they ask us to do'

Despite cheerful New Year’s greetings and congratulations to the city of Dothan’s latest “employee of the month” and Dothan High School’s award-winning bowling team, there was a somber mood during Tuesday’s commission meeting as leaders implored residents to follow health precautions amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We need to continue to be vigilant. We’re not out of this COVID thing yet,” Commissioner John Ferguson said. “I personally lost two friends this past week. It’s serious. Keep your guard up and keep doing the things we’ve been doing and we’ll get through it.”

Mayor Mark Saliba echoed Ferguson’s sentiments, reminding the public that local hospitals are “more than full,” which strains their ability to care for local families should they need medical treatment.

“The thing I fear the worst is not what goes on in other places, but what goes on in this city and our hospitals,” Saliba said. “Whether you agree with the protocols or not, it’s imperative that we do what they ask us to do.”

Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital administration has been in regular contact with the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency, city and county governments, and the Alabama Department of Public Health to share information and ask for resources.