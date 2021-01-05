Mayor Saliba on strained hospitals: 'It's imperative that we do what they ask us to do'

Despite cheerful New Year’s greetings and congratulations to the city of Dothan’s latest “employee of the month” and Dothan High School’s award-winning bowling team, there was a somber mood during Tuesday’s commission meeting as leaders implored residents to follow health precautions amid rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We need to continue to be vigilant. We’re not out of this COVID thing yet,” Commissioner John Ferguson said. “I personally lost two friends this past week. It’s serious. Keep your guard up and keep doing the things we’ve been doing and we’ll get through it.”
Mayor Mark Saliba echoed Ferguson’s sentiments, reminding the public that local hospitals are “more than full,” which strains their ability to care for local families should they need medical treatment.
“The thing I fear the worst is not what goes on in other places, but what goes on in this city and our hospitals,” Saliba said. “Whether you agree with the protocols or not, it’s imperative that we do what they ask us to do.”
Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital administration has been in regular contact with the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency, city and county governments, and the Alabama Department of Public Health to share information and ask for resources.
“The intent is to know that everybody is on the same page, we know the numbers, what's going on with each hospital,” Saliba said. “We stand ready at all times to answer or to assist them in any kind of way.”
Saliba said the city of Dothan won’t likely move to creating an alternate care site as space is not so much an issue as staffing.
He maintains vaccinations and adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for prevention are the best defense to beating the virus.
Though hospitalizations at Southeast Health fell slightly from Monday to Tuesday, the local infection rate is still climbing post-Christmas holidays, threatening a further upward trend in cases and hospitalizations.
As four COVID-19 patients died and 16 patients were discharged from the hospital yesterday, another 13 were admitted, giving the hospital a total of 106 patients on Tuesday morning.
In other city commission business,
• Gia Hughes and Allison Moody from Dare to Hope Ministries accepted a proclamation for “Human Trafficking Awareness Month,” giving insight to human trafficking occurring in the city of Dothan.
• City Manager Kevin Cowper awarded David Marshall with the Performing Arts Department “Employee of the Month.”
• Dothan Police Department’s participating officers in their “No Shave November” fundraiser presented Children’s of Alabama with a check for $26,645.
The city commission approved several agenda items:
• Amended the zoning ordinance to reduce the number of units necessary to get city approval to develop apartment complexes, which leaders think will help developer build lofts in redeveloped downtown buildings.
• Awarded the bid to enter into a contract with Perennial South, LLC, for the installation of an aquatic play structure at Water World in the negotiated amount of $88,500.
• Entered into an agreement with the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama to accept payments from the organization for eligible households under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the period of Jan. 5, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2025.
• Awarded the bid, entered into a contract, and issued a Notice to Proceed to Geisler Contracting, Inc. for the Hedstrom Drive Sidewalk Project for the sum of $80,252.09.
• Accepted temporary construction easements from Danny Hayes and WMJSHR Investments, LLC for the Denton Road Widening Project.