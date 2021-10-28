Mayor Saliba: Several takeaways after sit-down with Dothan teens

After a couple of months of increase gun violence in the Circle City – much of which is being committed by teenagers and young adults – the community has become understandably concerned about the city’s younger residents.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he wanted to give them a voice and understand what the city could do to help.
“I know what the adults think and I know what the people involved think and I wanted to know: What do the youth think?” Saliba said Thursday. “It was just important to listen to what they had to say.”
He sat down with students who represented grades 7-12 in a Dothan Preparatory Academy classroom, without teachers or administrators who might listen in, on Thursday morning.
Saliba said he walked out of the group discussion with two key takeaways.
“They feel safe inside school, so that’s not an issue at all for them,” Saliba said.
Though they feel secure on campus, the students are aware of a large number of youth in the community that possess guns – a fact they’d wish away if they could.
“As we talked about, it’s not a city solution, it’s a community solution,” Saliba said. “The police department has things they’re able to do, but we need to look at: How can their schools help them? What are faith-based entities and institutions and organizations doing? How can they play a role in that as well? No one person or entity can fix that.”
Saliba said communication and collaboration are key to curtailing gun violence and meeting the needs of the city’s youth.
“They would like to see more community engagement with the schools and more community activities for them to be involved in – that’s one thing I learned and was glad to hear it,” Saliba said.
Students brought up the idea of business leaders coming into the school and talking to them and the idea of a mentorship program. Some students even proposed a mentorship program with adults in the community mentoring older students and older students mentoring younger students.
Though an educational morning, Saliba said he has several more meetings with adult groups and individuals about what the community is doing in response to gun crimes and plans to schedule more small-group meetings with Dothan students.
“This is more than just the shootings that have happened over the last few weeks,” Saliba said. “What you don’t want is that the gun violence returns to its normal rate and then we don’t do anything at all until the next time it happens again. Let’s take the opportunity now to talk about what we can do to pull together. I think that’s what important to me.”
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.