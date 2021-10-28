 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor Saliba: Several takeaways after sit-down with Dothan teens
0 Comments
alert featured top story

Mayor Saliba: Several takeaways after sit-down with Dothan teens

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba at Dothan Prep

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba speaks with Dothan City School students to discuss gun violence and their ideas to improve quality of life for Dothan youth. 

 SUBMITTED

After a couple of months of increase gun violence in the Circle City – much of which is being committed by teenagers and young adults – the community has become understandably concerned about the city’s younger residents.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he wanted to give them a voice and understand what the city could do to help.

“I know what the adults think and I know what the people involved think and I wanted to know: What do the youth think?” Saliba said Thursday. “It was just important to listen to what they had to say.”

He sat down with students who represented grades 7-12 in a Dothan Preparatory Academy classroom, without teachers or administrators who might listen in, on Thursday morning.

Saliba said he walked out of the group discussion with two key takeaways.

“They feel safe inside school, so that’s not an issue at all for them,” Saliba said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Though they feel secure on campus, the students are aware of a large number of youth in the community that possess guns – a fact they’d wish away if they could.

“As we talked about, it’s not a city solution, it’s a community solution,” Saliba said. “The police department has things they’re able to do, but we need to look at: How can their schools help them? What are faith-based entities and institutions and organizations doing? How can they play a role in that as well? No one person or entity can fix that.”

Saliba said communication and collaboration are key to curtailing gun violence and meeting the needs of the city’s youth.

“They would like to see more community engagement with the schools and more community activities for them to be involved in – that’s one thing I learned and was glad to hear it,” Saliba said.

Students brought up the idea of business leaders coming into the school and talking to them and the idea of a mentorship program. Some students even proposed a mentorship program with adults in the community mentoring older students and older students mentoring younger students.

Though an educational morning, Saliba said he has several more meetings with adult groups and individuals about what the community is doing in response to gun crimes and plans to schedule more small-group meetings with Dothan students.

“This is more than just the shootings that have happened over the last few weeks,” Saliba said. “What you don’t want is that the gun violence returns to its normal rate and then we don’t do anything at all until the next time it happens again. Let’s take the opportunity now to talk about what we can do to pull together. I think that’s what important to me.”

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC firefighters protest vaccine mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impregnated as teen and pressured to marry Alabama pastor, woman feels violated: ‘He should be on a sex offender list’
Local News

Impregnated as teen and pressured to marry Alabama pastor, woman feels violated: ‘He should be on a sex offender list’

  • Updated

The woman who as a teenager became pregnant with her Alabama youth pastor’s child and claimed she was forced to marry him under pressure from her family said she was violated again when prosecutors and the pastor reached a plea deal Friday in her rape case that includes no jail time. Ash Pereira, 30, said she was 14 when Jason Greathouse, then a 24-year-old pastor at Heritage United Methodist ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert