Mayor Saliba: Several takeaways after sit-down with Dothan teens

After a couple of months of increase gun violence in the Circle City – much of which is being committed by teenagers and young adults – the community has become understandably concerned about the city’s younger residents.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he wanted to give them a voice and understand what the city could do to help.

“I know what the adults think and I know what the people involved think and I wanted to know: What do the youth think?” Saliba said Thursday. “It was just important to listen to what they had to say.”

He sat down with students who represented grades 7-12 in a Dothan Preparatory Academy classroom, without teachers or administrators who might listen in, on Thursday morning.

Saliba said he walked out of the group discussion with two key takeaways.

“They feel safe inside school, so that’s not an issue at all for them,” Saliba said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though they feel secure on campus, the students are aware of a large number of youth in the community that possess guns – a fact they’d wish away if they could.