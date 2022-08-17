McCraney seeks bond hearing after trial delay

After his trial was continued for the lack of available jurors, the suspect in the 1999 killings of two Dothan teenagers has asked for a bond hearing.

Attorneys for Coley Lewis McCraney filed a motion for a bond hearing on Tuesday, and Circuit Judge William Filmore has set that hearing for Sept. 8.

McCraney, 48, faces five counts of capital murder in the deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett. The two 17-year-olds were found shot to death on Aug. 1, 1999, in the trunk of Beasley’s car on Herring Avenue in Ozark. They were last heard from on the evening of July 31 when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on their way to a party.

McCraney was identified as a suspect 20 years after the killings when DNA from the crime scene was submitted for genetic genealogy testing. McCraney has been held with no bond at the Dale County Jail since his arrest in March 2019.

The five capital murder counts include two counts for the shootings occurring while the victims were inside a vehicle and a third for engaging or attempting to engage in sex with Beasley by force.

The trial was to begin Monday, but when potential jurors reported on Aug. 8, only 75 of the 250 summoned showed up at the Dale County Courthouse. The next day Filmore issued the order to continue the case, citing the lack of jurors.

The trial has been continued numerous times during the course of McCraney’s incarceration.

In their motion for the bond hearing, attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough argued that the latest continuance was due to no fault of the defendant and that evidence will be presented to assure the judge that McCraney will be present at all future proceedings if granted bond.

The motion stated that McCraney has no prior convictions, has been a lifelong resident of Dale and Houston counties, and has immediate family members who are residents of Dale County.

“The defendant is not a danger to the community, nor a flight risk,” the motion stated. His continued incarceration, according to the motion, “will serve no purpose other than to impair his ability to mount a defense to the alleged crimes for which he has been charged.”