McCraney's trial now set for April 2023

OZARK — Another trial date has been set for the suspect in the 1999 killings of two Dothan teenagers.

The new trial for Coley Lewis McCraney is set to start April 17, 2023. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore set the trial date on Wednesday, the same day he also denied McCraney’s request for bond.

McCraney, now 49, faces multiple capital murder charges for the shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

Beasley and Hawlett were both 17 years old when they were found shot to death on Aug. 1, 1999, in the trunk of Beasley’s car in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31 when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party.

McCraney was arrested and indicted on five counts of capital murder in 2019, including one count for the rape of Beasley. He was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was submitted for genetic genealogy testing.

After several delays, McCraney’s trial was to be held in August but was continued due to a lack of available jurors. When jury selection began only 75 of the 250 people summoned showed up at the Dale County Courthouse. As a result, Filmore continued the trial.

McCraney’s attorneys, David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough, filed their motion for McCraney to receive bond shortly after the trial was continued in August. The attorneys argued McCraney was not a flight risk and the continuance was due to no fault of the defendant.