McDaniel named head of school at Emmanuel Christian School

Mrs. Michelle McDaniel has been named the new head of school at Emmanuel Christian School in Dothan, effective in early January.

According to a biography provided by the school, McDaniel is known for her creative problem-solving and her desire to share the love of Christ one child at a time.

Michelle loves serving people, largely from her family serving in ministry with her father who is a pastor. This inspired her at an early age to have a love for service and teaching and later become a co-founder of a girl's ministry called G.E.M.S. (Giving Everything to My Savior) where she has used this platform to speak to girls/women all over the world.

Michelle currently resides in Newnan, Georgia, and has been married to Jason for almost 19 years. They adopted Maryanne, who is in fifth grade, in 2018.

Michelle has served as a worship leader at several churches and worked beside Jason in youth ministry for 17 years. As a family, they love camping, vacationing at the beach, playing board games, and having family movie nights. Personally, she enjoys shopping, crafting, designing, and truly being a mom.

Mrs. McDaniel earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics from Faulkner University with an emphasis in Secondary Education. Her teaching career started in a private Christian school where she taught mathematics for grades 7-12 at Mellow Valley Christian Academy in Mellow Valley, Alabama.

After teaching at MVCA for three years, she continued her career at the public and post-secondary levels in Alabama, Tennessee, and now Georgia. In 2012, she graduated with a Master of Education degree in Teaching and Learning from Liberty University with a focus in Administration and Leadership.

Mrs. McDaniel accepted a position as the Math Department Head and Upper School Math teacher for grades 9-12 at Central Christian School in 2014 after Jason received a youth minister position in Georgia. After just one year, she was named the Assistant Principal while still teaching upper school math. She served in both roles until 2020 and then became a full time administrator serving as the Assistant Head of School and Academic Counselor as well as Lower School Principal.

In addition to her degrees, she holds an ACSI Professional ALl Levels Principal Certification for grades k-12. She also has extensive training in technology with over 260 hours in AMSTI (Alabama Math Science and Technology Initiative) training, Google Workspace for Education, Promethean Smart Board technology, and virtual learning. Michelle has continued her education training through professional development in Collaborative Instruction, Diversity, Special Education, Brain Balance, and Linda-Mood-Bell.

Some of her educational accomplishments include STAR teacher of the year for Coweta County in 2022. She also received recognition from the United States Navy for outstanding support to help with new recruits.