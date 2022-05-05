McKinstry speaks to DAR chapter on Quilts of Valor

The Alabama State Coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), Jacquelyn McKinstry, was a recent speaker at the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter.

The QOVF began in 2003 with a dream by Founder Catherine Roberts whose son was deployed in Iraq. She dreamed of a young man in a war who was emotionally spent but then she saw him wrapped in a quilt and he went from despair to hope and well-being.

The first QOV was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Medical Center for a young soldier from Minnesota who lost his leg in Iraq. Over 400,000 quilts have been given with the goal of 500,000 comforting and healing QOVs being awarded by 2023 for QOVFs 20th Anniversary. You can help by donating at QOVF/org/donate.

Shown in photo (from left) McKinstry and John Coffee DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins who presented a token of appreciation to McKinstry for speaking to the group.

If interested in becoming a member of DAR, contact Shirley Skinner, 334-301-6063 or email shirley_skinner@hotmail.com