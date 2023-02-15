Aubree C. McKnight, MSN, CRNP, has been named coordinator of the Structural Heart program, Southeast Health announced.

McKnight brings extensive cardiac experience with a background in heart transplantation, advanced heart failure, circulatory assist devices, and structural heart and cardiothoracic surgery as a nurse practitioner in Birmingham. Knight, a native of Dothan, returned to Southeast Health in 2020 as a nurse practitioner in Cardiothoracic Surgery. In that role, she worked closely with the Structural Heart Clinic before assuming the role of coordinator of the program. She started her nursing career in 2010 at Southeast Health in the Critical Care Unit.

Knight received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Troy University in Troy. She earned her Masters of Science in Nursing, Adult Acute Care and Gerontology Nurse Practitioner certification and registered nurse first assistant certification from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Outside of work, Knight enjoys spending time with her husband, Clayton, and their children. They can usually be found fishing or relaxing at Lake Eufaula.

Southeast Health offers the region’s only comprehensive Structural Heart program specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions that affect the structure of the interior walls, valves, arteries and veins in the heart. Southeast Health Medical Center is the only hospital in the region offering the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) for the treatment of aortic stenosis and the WATCHMAN procedure for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFIB) not caused by a heart valve problem.