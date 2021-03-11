McRae Mill Creek Bridge opening Tuesday

ABBEVILLE– On March 16, weather permitting, the new bridge on Alabama Highway 10 over McRae Mill Creek in East Henry County will open.

Work began in August 2020 to build a new bridge to the side of the current bridge.

Traffic will be shifted to the new bridge however, some work remains. A final wearing surface and stripe are needed and will be completed with lane closures.

Motorists are advised to be mindful of construction equipment and crew members when traveling through the work zone.

