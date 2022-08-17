Meadowbrook Drive closure begins Thursday

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 a.m., MidSouth Construction will close the section of Meadowbrook Drive between Ross Clark Circle and Cornell Avenue. The purpose of this closure is to install required storm drainage and other utilities. The closure is expected to be in place for six weeks.

This work is in conjunction with the Ross Clark Circle – Phase 3 project adding additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from Choctaw Street to Cherokee Avenue.

If possible, use Choctaw Street to travel between Westgate Parkway and Ross Clark Circle in this area. Residents in this area will still be able to access neighborhoods using the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive (south) and Ross Clark Circle. Yale Court will not be impacted by this closure.

For additional information, contact Tommy Wright, Public Works Director, at 334-615-4400.