Medical Center Enterprise appoints associate director of nursing

Medical Center Enterprise has appointed Leigh Wilks as the Associate Director of Nursing.
Wilks has served as the Women’s Services Director at Medical Center Enterprise for the past four years. She graduated from Enterprise High School, and then went on to graduate from Troy University with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
She was an environmental chemist and department manager for seven years before transitioning to a career in healthcare. She graduated from the University of South Alabama’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program, and was hired by MCE. She began her nursing career in Labor and Delivery where she fell in love with women’s health.
“During Leigh’s tenure as Women’s Service Director, she has worked collaboratively with our obstetricians and nurses to increase births to 975 annually while providing an exceptional experience for our patients. This is a remarkable achievement and true testament to Leigh's leadership. Leigh leads with compassion and integrity, and we look forward to the positive impact she will continue to have as MCE's Associate Director of Nursing,” says Suzanne Woods, CEO.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.