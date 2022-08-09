Medical manufacturer expands local operations in Dothan and Columbia

A medical manufacturer that expanded operations to Dothan in 2020 will be creating 110 new jobs in Houston County.

Advanced Product Solutions, a subsidiary of Global Resources International (GRI), announced Tuesday that it will be creating 100 new jobs in Dothan and 10 jobs in Columbia.

The expansion means a $1.8 million investment in the town of Columbia, where the company will have a significant focus on sterilization of medical products, according to a news release. In Dothan, Advanced Product Solutions (APS) will be able to focus more on its medical production lines, focusing largely on the human and animal health markets.

“These growth plans by Global Resources International and Advanced Product Solutions represent a significant development for the Wiregrass region,” said Greg Canfield, Alabama Department of Commerce secretary. “This expansion will enhance the domestic production of critically needed products for customers in Alabama and the nation, while also solidifying the GRI-APS presence in the Wiregrass."

In October 2020, GRI invested $9.5 million to open Advanced Product Solutions in Dothan, creating 70 jobs and expanding local manufacturing capabilities.

According to Mark Fellows, GRI-APS vice president, the additional 110 jobs will ramp up over the next 90 days.

“The GRI-APS project in Columbia is a breath of fresh air to this community," Columbia Mayor Cas Haddock said. "We are grateful they chose Columbia for this sophisticated operation.”

In a combined statement, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said: “GRI-APS has been incredible examples of community business partners, and we are thankful for their continued investment in Dothan and Houston County.”

The project is supported by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Industrial Development Training, Southeast AlabamaWorks, City of Dothan, Houston County, Town of Columbia, Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, Dothan Utilities, Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, Southeast Gas, and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s Grow Dothan economic development team.

To apply for a job with Advanced Products Solutions, visit https://careers.aidt.edu/us/en/job/24630/assembler.