Memorial Day speaker at Sunset Memorial Park uses story to help others overcome

“Overcoming is something everybody has to do constantly in life,” Fleming said. “… Life is a battle; life is a struggle. By becoming better at overcoming the struggles we face in life, we can not only have better lives but more meaningful lives.”

After the bombing Fleming wasn’t sure what his future held, but he knew his military career was over. So, he climbed onto a stage before a crowd of about 3,000 people and told his story for the first time in 2007. Still in burn bandages, Fleming spoke for two minutes. Afterward, a young woman approached him and told him of the abuse she had experienced first as a child then as teen and then from an abusive boyfriend. She had attempted suicide. But, she told Fleming, if he could survive all he had been through, then she felt she could, too.

“There are a million ways to get hurt, but we all speak a language called pain and that’s where we relate to each other,” Fleming said.

It was a turning point. Fleming found telling his story as a way to help himself and others heal.

“My pain became purpose-driven at that point,” he said.