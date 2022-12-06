Mental health crisis center to be located on Dothan's Headland Avenue

Seven months after plans for the center were first announced, a new mental health crisis center in Houston County now has a home.

“We knew 15 years ago we needed a crisis center,” Melissa Kirkland, SpectraCare Health Systems CEO, said during a Tuesday press conference to announce the center’s location. “We needed a place where people could come at the right time and the right place when they were in crisis. Many times they call and doors are not open, and so they have nowhere to go and they end up in our jails and they end up in our emergency rooms.”

Located at 2740 Headland Ave. in Dothan, the new crisis center will be in what was previously Kindred Hospice. The crisis center is expected to open in May 2023.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the addition of two mental health crisis centers to the Alabama Crisis System of Care, bringing the total number of crisis centers in the state to six. That announcement included news of the SpectraCare facility in Houston County and another center in Tuscaloosa County. There are also mental health crisis centers in Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile, and Birmingham.

The state appropriated $7 million designated strictly for the SpectraCare center’s operations.

SpectraCare serves five counties in Southeast Alabama. The crisis center will provide care to people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, whether that’s suicidal thoughts or issues related to substance abuse.

Much like a hospital emergency room, the center’s medical staff will triage patients when they arrive, evaluating whether someone needs a short-term stay, ongoing psychiatric care, or medication management, Kirkland said. There will be 15 beds for patient observations of up to 23 hours, which Kirkland said is often long enough to turn a mental health crisis around. There will be eight beds for those who need care for up to seven days. From there, SpectraCare’s other services, such as residential programs or outpatient clinics, will continue care.

When it opens, the crisis center will employ 164 people, including physicians, certified nurse practitioners, nurses, licensed social workers, therapists, counselors, and administrators.

Alabama Rep. Steve Clouse said the mental health crisis center will benefit law enforcement, medical personnel, and families dealing with mental illness. Clouse said the state’s prison overpopulation and problems can be attributed to not having adequate resources to help people with mental illness before they become incarcerated.

“If we can get to the root cause first and try to solve that problem, hopefully we’re going to be able to solve some of the prison problems that we’re facing right now all over the state of Alabama,” Clouse said.

The search for a building for the crisis center in Houston County began as soon as the center was announced as did efforts to cover the cost. The purchase of the 34,000-square-foot Headland Avenue building is $1.75 million with another $650,000 in renovations to meet life and safety regulations for such a facility.

SpectraCare has $1 million it can allocate to the building itself. Houston County approved $200,000 for the crisis center in the county’s 2023 budget. The Dothan Chamber Foundation is committing $25,000 to the project.

Earlier Tuesday, the Dothan City Commission approved an appropriation of $975,000 from the city’s Pre-Trial Diversion Program funds to be made to SpectraCare in three annual installments of $325,000 in the fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Kirkland said the COVID pandemic made treating people dealing with mental health problems even more difficult.

“Just in Houston County alone, we’ve had over 1,200 new people in our doors in the last year and a half – 1,200 new people, many without any way and any funding or any insurance or ability to pay for their care,” she said. “And we know what our ERs were going through, and we know what our jails have gone through.”

Kirkland – flanked by members of the local legislative delegation, Dothan city commissioners, the Houston County Commission chairman, and members of her own board – said she has never been prouder to live in this community.

“There’s going to be no wrong door now,” she said.