Michael Lewis named campus president at Fortis College in Dothan

Fortis College in Dothan, part of a network of schools managed by Education Affiliates Inc., one of the largest medical, dental and skilled trades education programs in the U.S., has appointed Michael Lewis as campus president. He will be responsible for overseeing all day-to-day operations of the campus.

Lewis will execute directly or by delegation, all executive and administrative duties in connection with the operation of the college including budget, admission and board representation. He plans to foster an innovative learning culture within the campus by utilizing state-of-the-art education tools, hands-on training, and a change-oriented approach that prepares Fortis graduates for their chosen professions.

“After witnessing four of his five children earn degrees at career schools, Michael joins us with a unique perspective and appreciation for Fortis,” remarked Fortis College Regional Vice President John Estorge. “We believe he’ll be an exceptional leader who will take the Dothan campus to new heights.”

Prior to assuming his new role as campus president, Lewis held similar leadership positions throughout the south. He received his Master of Business Administration from Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., and a Bachelor of Science in Religion from Liberty Christian Colleges in Lynchburg, Va.

Fortis College in Dothan offers a wide range of programs, including medical assisting, pharmacy technology, and HVAC-R. The campus is located at 200 Vulcan Way in Dothan. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.fortis.edu/campuses/alabama/dothan.html or call 1-855-436-7847.