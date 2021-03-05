Midland City couple in running for state young farm family award

“Like a lot of things since last year, this conference was full of firsts,” Federation Young Farmers Division Director Jennifer Christenberry said. “We weren’t able to meet as a group because of social distancing, but thanks to hard work from the State Young Farmers Committee, Federation staff, and local farmers, we pulled off successful tours.”

Six tours spread across north Alabama allowed young farmers to glean knowledge from experienced, time-tested producers. The various tours focused on row crops, cattle, poultry, agritourism, honey, research, and more.

On their way home following the conference, Kaleb and Karah Skinner said they brainstormed how to apply insights from their tour to Rock House Farms, their Cleburne County pasture-raised meats operation.

“We both were extremely interested and impressed with the sudex hay mix at Cornutt Farms, in addition to their on-farm corn sales, since we are currently looking for a local supplier for corn,” Karah said. “Sumners Farm was totally our jam since we are trying to transition into South Poll cattle as grass-fed beef sellers. All the info on their summer and fall planting was exactly what we needed since we are about to prepare our pastures for planting.”