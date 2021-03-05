Midland City couple in running for state young farm family award

A Dale County couple is in the running for Alabama’s Outstanding Young Farm Family and will compete for more than $60,000 in prizes.
Josh and Savannah McCoy of Midland City are among three young farming families announced as finalists via a livestream held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Young Farmers Conference on Feb. 26 in Huntsville. The Young Farmers Division sponsors the award.
Along with 10 other young farm families, the McCoys participated in contest interviews during the conference. The McCoys also won the contest’s peanut division and will participate in on-farm judging this summer before a statewide winner is selected.
The two other finalists are beef division winners Mitchell and Rebecca Henry of Lawrence County and cotton division winners Brady and Anna Peek of Limestone County.
The three finalists received a DJI Mavic Mini Drone sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation.
Additional division winners were Joe and Ashley McCraney of Barbour County in the poultry division; Evan and Christy Nelson, Jefferson County, hay and forage; and Kaleb and Karah Skinner, Cleburne County, pork.
The Young Farmers Division, tasked with promoting leadership and agricultural education for farmers 18-35 years old, was founded as the Alabama Farm Bureau Young People in 1957.
“Like a lot of things since last year, this conference was full of firsts,” Federation Young Farmers Division Director Jennifer Christenberry said. “We weren’t able to meet as a group because of social distancing, but thanks to hard work from the State Young Farmers Committee, Federation staff, and local farmers, we pulled off successful tours.”
Six tours spread across north Alabama allowed young farmers to glean knowledge from experienced, time-tested producers. The various tours focused on row crops, cattle, poultry, agritourism, honey, research, and more.
On their way home following the conference, Kaleb and Karah Skinner said they brainstormed how to apply insights from their tour to Rock House Farms, their Cleburne County pasture-raised meats operation.
“We both were extremely interested and impressed with the sudex hay mix at Cornutt Farms, in addition to their on-farm corn sales, since we are currently looking for a local supplier for corn,” Karah said. “Sumners Farm was totally our jam since we are trying to transition into South Poll cattle as grass-fed beef sellers. All the info on their summer and fall planting was exactly what we needed since we are about to prepare our pastures for planting.”