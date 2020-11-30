Midland City man accused of threatening to kill ex-partner

Dothan police arrested a Midland City man accused of threatening to kill an ex-partner on Saturday.
Keevion Dewayne Stanley, 22, is being charged with first-degree domestic violence (aggravated stalking).
“Mr. Stanley went to the residence knowing he had a no-contact order from a previous domestic violence incident that occurred earlier in the month,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The victim wouldn't let Stanley inside, he came angry and threatened to kill the victim.”
Stanley was released from jail Monday morning after posting a $60,000 bond.
