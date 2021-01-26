Midland City woman arrested for stealing Target display laptops

A Midland City woman was arrested after police say she was caught on camera taking two display laptops from Target.
Quana Latrish Clark, 42, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said one of the laptops was valued at $250 and the other was $380. The crimes occurred on Jan. 2.
Clark posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail Tuesday morning.
In December, Clark was charged with second-degree burglary after police say she forced her way into a home and assaulted the homeowner and her child.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
