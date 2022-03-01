Midland City woman dies in Tuesday crash

MIDLAND CITY—A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning has claimed the life of a Midland City woman, according an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency news release.
Frances Delose McGrady, 47, was seriously injured when the 2014 Hyundai Sonata she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, a ditch, and a culvert headwall, the release said. McGrady, who was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle. McGrady was transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash occurred at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Alabama 605 near the 22 mile marker, less than one mile south of Midland City in Dale County.
No other details are available about the crash as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.