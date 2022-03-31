MidSouth Bank hires Mark S. Siner as new Chief Credit Officer

MidSouth Bank, an independent community bank dedicated to serving communities in Alabama and North Florida, announced Mark S. Siner has joined the bank as Chief Credit Officer and Executive Vice President.

“We are pleased Mark is joining our bank’s leadership team. His deep industry knowledge and strong experience in lending and organizational process improvement complements MidSouth’s dedication to bringing the best and brightest talent to our team. As we grow, we will continue to deliver best-in-class service to the communities we serve,” said W. Davis Malone, CEO and Chairman of the Board of MidSouth Bank.

Siner brings more than 25 years of commercial lending, real estate lending and credit management leadership experience to his new role. During his banking career, he has served as a senior lender, ALLL director, commercial real estate lending manager, and chief credit officer.

A long-time resident of Port Orange, Florida, he is a graduate of Florida State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Finance with a concentration in Business Administration-Real Estate Appraisal.

He has worked extensively in credit risk management with experience in driving process improvements to positively impact customer relationships.

Under his leadership, he has mentored teams for improved performance as well as professional growth.

Siner and his wife, Debbie, recently moved and now live in the Dothan area. They are the parents of three adult children who all reside in Florida.