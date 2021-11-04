MidSouth Bank names Mason Morrow as new president

MidSouth Bank, an independent community bank dedicated to serving communities in Alabama and North Florida, announced industry veteran Mason Morrow has been named president of the growing Dothan-based organization.

Morrow has worked in the banking industry in Dothan for over 30 years, most recently as Chief Market Development Officer and as Houston County Market President at MidSouth.

W. Davis Malone, Chairman of the Board of MidSouth Bank, stated, “MidSouth Bank has experienced purposeful, strategic growth during the past several years, and Mason has been instrumental in leading our organization through these planned changes, to the betterment of the communities we serve, as well as to the advancement of our organization. In his new role as president, Mason will continue to pursue excellence as we bring our philosophy of providing community focused products and services to new markets, while also leading a charge focused on continuous improvements in those products and services for all of our customers.”