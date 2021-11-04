MidSouth Bank names Mason Morrow as new president

MidSouth Bank, an independent community bank dedicated to serving communities in Alabama and North Florida, announced industry veteran Mason Morrow has been named president of the growing Dothan-based organization.
Morrow has worked in the banking industry in Dothan for over 30 years, most recently as Chief Market Development Officer and as Houston County Market President at MidSouth.
W. Davis Malone, Chairman of the Board of MidSouth Bank, stated, “MidSouth Bank has experienced purposeful, strategic growth during the past several years, and Mason has been instrumental in leading our organization through these planned changes, to the betterment of the communities we serve, as well as to the advancement of our organization. In his new role as president, Mason will continue to pursue excellence as we bring our philosophy of providing community focused products and services to new markets, while also leading a charge focused on continuous improvements in those products and services for all of our customers.”
“As a member of the MidSouth Bank team for 14 years, I am fortunate to have been a part of our organization’s growth, and I am honored for the opportunity in my expanded role to lead our group of dedicated, community-minded professionals going forward,” Morrow added. “Our number one goal is to provide unparalleled, personalized service and exceptional products for our local communities, in a way that only a committed member of the community can.”
A native of Elba, Morrow received his Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Commerce and Business Administration at the University of Alabama. He has been active in a host of civic and community endeavors during his career in the Dothan area, including the Dothan Rescue Mission, the Education Foundation for Dothan’s Future, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wiregrass United Way, the Kiwanis Club, and the University of Alabama Alumni Association. He and his wife, Susan, have two children and are members of First Baptist Church of Dothan.
Founded in 1912, MidSouth Bank is an independent community bank dedicated to serving communities in Alabama and North Florida. It has Alabama locations in Ashford, Clayton, Dothan, Eufaula and Auburn, and Florida locations in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Fort Walton Beach and Tallahassee.