Mike Schmitz a Gold Sponsor of the “2020 Alzheimer’s A Walk/Drive to Remember”

Mike Schmitz presents $2,500 check to Tom Ziegenfelder, president of the Alzheimer’s Resource Center’s Board of Directors, for a Gold Sponsorship for the “Alzheimer’s A Walk/Drive to Remember.”

This drive-thru event will be held Oct. 3 at Westgate Park between the hours of 7:30 and 10 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged and contactless T-shirt pickup will be available.

Prizes will be given for the individual raising the most money, the team that raises the most money, and the best decorated vehicle.

Pre-ordered barbecue plates, catered by Shann Mann, will be available for $8/plate or two plates for $15.

For more information, call 334-702-2273, visit wesharethecare.org, or visit the ARC office at 1314 Westgate Parkway – Ste #2.