 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Schmitz sent home to continue recovery after heart surgery
0 comments
top story

Mike Schmitz sent home to continue recovery after heart surgery

{{featured_button_text}}
Schmitz appointed civilian aide to Army secretary

Mike Schmitz

Former Mayor and Dothan City School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz was sent home Thursday evening 10 days after successful bypass surgery.

“Wahooooo!! Just got released from Southeast Health Hospital.. At home apparently grounded...,” Schmitz joked in a Facebook post apparently in good spirits. “First praise God there’s no question the fact that I am able to come home is a miracle. Second I want to thank everybody I mean everybody for your prayers your heart and your kindness to me and my family during this time prayers do work! So right now I have certain and equal goals first recover from the surgery and allow the chest to heal and reconnect so I have to behave physically.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Sept. 25, Schmitz was admitted to Southeast Health after experiencing a high heart rate for several days. His cardiologist, Dr. Mike Pinson, ran tests and discovered Schmitz has 90% blockage in several arteries and his heart efficiency was at 20%, his son Michael “Schmitty” Schmitz said in a Facebook post.

He underwent successful open-heart surgery on Sept. 29 and was transferred to the intensive care unit, where he spent several days before being transferred to another inpatient medical floor and later being discharged to continue recovering at home. In his post, Schmitz said he has a serious genetic heart condition.

“He’s home, content, and doing well. It’s going be a slow process of recovery, but one he and our family are ready for,” Schmitty continued in his post.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert