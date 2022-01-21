 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller named director of Medical Staff Services at Southeast Health
0 Comments

Miller named director of Medical Staff Services at Southeast Health

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Miller named director of Medical Staff Services at Southeast Health

Lydia Miller

 Steve Pearce

Lydia Miller has been named director of Medical Staff Services at Southeast Health.

In addition to overseeing the Medical Staff Services team, her new position will include ensuring proper credentialing and privileges for physicians who are employed or associated with Southeast Health.

Lydia joined the Southeast Health team in 2018 as assistant compliance officer for the Medical Center. She added assistant compliance officer for the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine to her duties in 2020. She has also served as interim compliance officer for the Medical Center and ACOM.

Lydia received her bachelor’s degree in Public Health Education and Promotion from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebanon transformed into winter wonderland amid winter storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert