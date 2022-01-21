Miller named director of Medical Staff Services at Southeast Health

Lydia Miller has been named director of Medical Staff Services at Southeast Health.

In addition to overseeing the Medical Staff Services team, her new position will include ensuring proper credentialing and privileges for physicians who are employed or associated with Southeast Health.

Lydia joined the Southeast Health team in 2018 as assistant compliance officer for the Medical Center. She added assistant compliance officer for the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine to her duties in 2020. She has also served as interim compliance officer for the Medical Center and ACOM.

Lydia received her bachelor’s degree in Public Health Education and Promotion from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

