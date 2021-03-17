Millions in stimulus aid headed to Wiregrass governments from American Rescue package

Wiregrass governments will see millions in direct aid coming their way as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed into law last week.

The $4.04 billion aid sent to Alabama is meant to stimulate the U.S. economy, much like direct payments to families that began processing this week, although federal offices haven’t yet dictated exactly how the money should be spent.

Houston County is expected to receive $20.54 million – the most out of all eight southeastern-most Alabama counties – as allocations were based on several criteria, including a modified Community Block Grant formula and population. Dothan, as the Wiregrass’s only metropolitan area, is slated to receive $12.53 million.

While many governments, such as Birmingham, may use a bulk of stimulus money to rectify budget deficits as a results of government-induced business shutdowns, it is unclear how Dothan will use its funding since it has continued to see economy prosperity during the pandemic.

Like many Alabama cities, Dothan depends heavily on sales tax revenue for financial health.