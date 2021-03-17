Millions in stimulus aid headed to Wiregrass governments from American Rescue package

Wiregrass governments will see millions in direct aid coming their way as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed into law last week.
The $4.04 billion aid sent to Alabama is meant to stimulate the U.S. economy, much like direct payments to families that began processing this week, although federal offices haven’t yet dictated exactly how the money should be spent.
Houston County is expected to receive $20.54 million – the most out of all eight southeastern-most Alabama counties – as allocations were based on several criteria, including a modified Community Block Grant formula and population. Dothan, as the Wiregrass’s only metropolitan area, is slated to receive $12.53 million.
While many governments, such as Birmingham, may use a bulk of stimulus money to rectify budget deficits as a results of government-induced business shutdowns, it is unclear how Dothan will use its funding since it has continued to see economy prosperity during the pandemic.
Like many Alabama cities, Dothan depends heavily on sales tax revenue for financial health.
At the end of the last budget year, the City of Dothan saw a total 0.5% growth in sales and use tax revenues from the previous year. This fiscal year that started in October, the municipality already has $6.3 million in surplus sales tax revenue after five tax-collecting months.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said city government leaders don’t have exact plans for the money, yet.
“We only have kind of an idea of how that money could be used,” Saliba said on Monday. “The original CARES Act money – they were fairly strict and stringent.”
CARES Act money given to municipalities was earmarked for specific uses during the height of the pandemic and an uncertain outlook on the future last year with most of the money directed towards keeping government and employees and the public safe.
Dothan used the money to purchase advanced cleaning equipment and supplies, personal protective equipment, overtime pay and protective equipment for first responders, and creating a semi-permanent customer service center on the first floor of the Dothan Civic Center.
The new funds have a different purpose, which is to ensure local and state governments remain economically viable and can continue to support future growth. Saliba said the restrictions on how the money can be used should be clearer when the money is released.
Other Wiregrass counties will be getting significant dollars as well: Barbour County, $4.79 million; Coffee County, $10.15 million; Covington County, $7.19 million; Dale County, $9.54 million; Geneva County, $5.1 million; Henry County, $3.34 million; and Pike County, $6.42 million.
All towns and municipalities will be receiving a cut of direct aid as well; those in the Wiregrass, in addition to Dothan, that will receive over $1 million include: Andalusia, $1.61 million; Opp, $1.18 million; Ozark, $2.65 million; Troy, $3.51 million; and Enterprise, $5.26 million.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.